A restaurant chain that got its start decades ago and has locations across 120 regions and cities is finally coming to the United States, and its first stop is New Jersey.

American Dream, the megamall in East Rutherford, has announced that its adding Little Sheep to its extensive lineup of eateries.

The internationally renowned chain offers a "hot pot" concept to diners — your table essentially creates its own meal, cooking an array of meats and vegetables in simmering pots filled with broths and sauces.

The restaurant, which is up and running now, is considered to be Little Sheep's "only official U.S. location."

Little Sheep was established in 1999 in Inner Mongolia. There are locations in major cities across the world, such as Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, and Madrid.

The interior of the Meadowlands location features tradition Mongolian décor, and there are private rooms available for special events.

According to the location's website, the restaurant is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays. It's open on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and on Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

It's located in court A, level 3 of American Dream.

