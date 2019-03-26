Horror Con coming to Atlantic City this weekend

Producer Kristen and her husband-to-be Ryan are getting ready for a huge event at the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Horror Con is coming to AC this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Special guests include Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson from Back to the Future (for those of us time travel fans!) plus Ernie Hudson from Ghostbusters, Joe Bob Briggs from Monstervision and many more. Get your tickets at njhorrorcon.com .

If you're a fan of horror films and want a great way to spend some times this weekend, head over to the Showboat. If you run into Producer Kristen make sure you take a #PointSelfie and tweet at us @NJ1015 ... we'll retweet and follow you back!

