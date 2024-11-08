Horrifying new details in NJ cop’s murder — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Wildfire on the Evesham/Voorhees border 11/7/24 Wildfire on the Evesham/Voorhees border 11/7/24 (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

https://nj1015.com/new-jersey-firefighters-manage-wildfires/

The Bethany Run Wildfire threatened 104 buildings in the heavily wooded area along the border of Evesham and Voorhees, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The area is a combination of houses, campgrounds, critical infrastructure and industrial buildings, including one with a full array of solar panels. Twelve buildings were evacuated.

The newest wildfire was reported in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County. Crews are creating firelines, conducting a backfire operation and burning fuel in the fire's path to slow its pace.

U.S. Drought Monitor/Canva U.S. Drought Monitor/Canva loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-hits-drought-level-it-hasnt-seen-in-more-than-20-years/

For now, Garden State residents are encouraged to continue being wise with their water usage.

The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday morning, puts about 20% of the state under the rarely touched "extreme" drought category. Every inch of the state is under some level of drought designation.

American Dream prop helicopter fall (@amhabermann via X) American Dream prop helicopter fall (@amhabermann via X) loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-man-sues-american-dream-mall-for-prop-helicopter-fail/

The lawsuit says Franklin Borough resident Luis Rivera was one of the victims hurt by a prop helicopter that fell on swimmers at the mall's DreamWorks Water Park last year.

"It was terrible," said Irina Krasnov about the incident on Facebook. Video posted to social media showed people trying to evacuate while lifeguards ran to help.

(BMW Group/U.S. Attorney's Office) (BMW Group/U.S. Attorney's Office) loading...

Seven New Jersey men have been charged with stealing and selling luxury vehicles as part of a theft ring that targeted the rich at random.

Five of the men are from Newark and two are from East Orange, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. An eighth man from Virginia is also accused of being part of the car theft ring.

Prosecutors said the thieves stole mostly BMW and Land Rover models from towns throughout New Jersey such as Spring Lake, East Brunswick, and Ridgewood.

Cape May County Prosecutor's office/Townsquare Media illustration Cape May County Prosecutor's office/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Mosley fought back against her invaders and managed to shoot one of them in the chest.

During Wednesday's court proceedings, the prosecutor says Mosley was shot three times. Once in the knee and once in the wrist.

The fatal shot came from behind and was a bullet to the back of the head.

loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

