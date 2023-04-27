It’s possible if you live north of 195 you’ve never heard of Shell Pile. It’s a town in Cumberland County, which along with its sister town, the also horribly named Bivalve, originally harvested and processed oysters. They are located in the also relatively unheard of Commercial township.

Likewise, If you live in Hudson County you may not have heard of Beemerville.

To be honest I had never heard of either of them till I happened upon a thread in the NJ subreddit asking about NJ towns you think people may have not have heard of.

As a New Jersey talk show host, it’s embarrassing that I’ve not heard of many of these. But I have to admit, towns like Laurel Springs, National Park and Winfield have never been on my radar.

Redditors challenged others to come up with names of NJ towns that people may think are obscure and unknown. Many of them were so strange I thought they were made up.

National Park, New Jersey is a borough in Gloucester County. Who knew?

Alpha, NJ is a little-known Warren County town, which actually derived its name from its most prominent company. The Alpha Cement Works.

Asbury (not not Asbury Park) is an unincorporated community that was only really created 13 years ago as part of the 2010 United States Census within Franklin Township in Warren County. Very few people have heard of the less famous Asbury.

blueberrycrumbcake on reddit said:

“Beemerville, NJ. I used to live there, it is home to NJ's only volcanic site! Pretty neat.”

I grew up near Loch Arbour, so it’s not unfamiliar to me, but so many people haven’t heard of this 10-block wide village, nestled between Deal and Allenhurst.

I had never heard of Winfield but healthierlurker described it on Reddit as:

“basically a trailer park with pastel covered houses. …if you have family there you get preferential treatment on the list of open residences.”

Fortescue was familiar to me but it’s such a crazy obscure adorable little fishing village. Laid back and has sort of a stuck-in-time vibe.

Northern Burlington County residents will have heard of Fieldsboro but very few outside of that area will have. It has less than 1,000 residents so it’s no surprise that many will doubt that it even exists.

I found this subject, so fascinating that I could go on and on but a list of some other strangely named NJ towns you’ve probably never heard of was provided by redditor Girhinomofe.

Plumbsock

Glasser

Wickatunk

Nesco

Hi-Nella

Interlaken

Money Island

Timbuctoo

The above were all a revelation to me. How about you?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

