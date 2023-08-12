Hope springs eternal for the 2023 Rutgers Football Team

Last year in the 2022 football season the Scalet Knights went 4-8. Most college “experts” say that they will probably have the same win-loss record in the 2023 season.

Coach Greg Schiano is back and with his aggressiveness and experience knows how to shape a team, a good team.

Schiano has good structure, and that discipline produces good teams. They’ve done better in recruiting but nowhere near as good as they would have liked.

Let’s be honest, their Big Ten schedule is brutal facing Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, all in the CBS Coaches national poll in the top 25 ranked teams in the country. They will go into those games as a very big underdog. Stranger things can happen.

Big Ten Media Days Football AP loading...

Schiano has coached in those big game situations and trust me walking through the visitor’s tunnel to come out on the field at Michigan is very intimidating. It was designed that way; I know that from experience. When you enter that field and over 100,000 fans are screaming at you, it gets a little intimidating. I like Greg Schiano because he can adjust and prepare his players, at least to take out some of the sting of intimidation.

For Rutgers football this year there are many returning classmen, which is great, and they have a very decent defense, which is improved and much needed. I hate the term “still building” but that is exactly what the program is doing however, in the meantime, there could be some closer than projected games in the 2023 season and don’t rule out an upset or two. Rutgers will turn it around and I think you’ll see one hell of an effort.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

