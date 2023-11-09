Hootie & The Blowfish hit the road and head to New Jersey

Hootie & The Blowfish hit the road for the first time collectively since 2019.

Their tour, aptly named Summer Camp with Trucks, will also feature guest stars Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Ironically, it was Edwin McCain who named the tour reflecting on how the last time he toured with Hootie and the band it felt like “summer camp with trucks”.

The tour will begin in May 2024 in Dallas and hit 43 cities including appearances in New Jersey which will be at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on August 2, 2024, and at The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Hootie & The Blowfish have sold over 25 million albums, and their debut album Cracked Rear View was certified 2x Diamond which means album sales of more than 20,000,000. Cracked Rear View is in the top 25 of the most-sold albums in music history.

With Darius Rucker’s solo tour and Mark Bryan and Dean Felber also dabbling in writing and performing solo, the band paused in 2019, and with COVID-19 shutting down tour and performing schedules the band had an unforeseen large hiatus.

The band met while attending the University of South Carolina. Mark Bryan heard Darius singing in the showers at the dorm and they formed a duo called Wolf Brothers. Dean Felber joined in soon after and slowly the formation of a Grammy award-winning band moved on from playing frat parties and local saloons to headlining at Fenway Park in Boston and other arenas and stadiums throughout the country and world.

I had the pleasure of MCing Mark Bryan’s and my good friend Denis Gallagher and race car star Denny Hamlin’s Pro-Am Jam, a golf and music charity held in Daniel Island, SC, and attended by some major sports and music stars. It was a great experience and enjoyed hanging out with Mark and talking about music and his influences.

For a full list of tour dates, tickets to upcoming shows, and VIP packages, including backstage opportunities and autographed tour merch you can go to hootie.com.

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom