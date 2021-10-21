Hooters fans! Its spinoff Hoots Wings is coming to NJ (Opinion)

Hoots Wings, which is a part of the Hooters franchise is migrating to New Jersey and yes, you can bring the kids along. The Hooters franchise has spent the last 40+ years perfecting their wing recipe and believes Hoot’s Wings will not fall short of anyone’s expectations. After all, they’re marketing themselves to have, “World-famous chicken wings.”

Hoot’s wings will work like any other fast-casual storefront, and the wing options are endless. There are a variety of wings to choose from and good news, there will be a boneless option.

And what’s a wing without dipping sauce? Hoots will have sauces ranging from parmesan garlic, honey Thai chili pepper, teriyaki chipotle honey, hot honey buffalo, and spicy garlic.

While the wings may be the star of the show, the menu is jam-packed with other American favorites as well. Some of these include Saucy Shrimp, Snow Crab Legs, Waffle Fries, Fried Pickles, and of course Pretzel Rolls.

The spot is set to open in Jersey City’s Newport Tower, which is located at 525 Washington Boulevard.

The restaurant will be participating in pick-up as well as delivery, making Hoots the perfect game day meal.

While there won’t be table service, there will be seating available if you are in the area and looking for a quick bite to eat.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.