Luxury high-end lingerie boutique opens second NJ location

PARAMUS — It’s the question most guys hate this time of year: “What do I get my girl for Valentine’s Day?”

If you’re going the traditional, romantic route, then flowers, candy, and a special dinner at a nice restaurant are probably best.

But if you’re looking to spice things up, kick it up a notch, and turn up the sexiness a bit, consider getting her something from a new luxury boutique that recently opened its second New Jersey location at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Honey Birdette, located on Level 2 of the mall next to Nordstrom's, is a luxury lifestyle brand with a unique offering of high-end lingerie and premium bedroom accessories.

The boutique is known for its flirty, playful, and sensual atmosphere, with lush décor and champagne, served to guests.

With bold, innovative, and even naughty merchandise, Honey Birdette just released its biggest Valentine’s Day collection ever, named “Scandal.”

In the Pleasure Parlor, you’ll find a treasure trove of amusements where you can create the ultimate boudoir experience.

Whether you’re looking for leather, lace, or something in between, there is something to please everyone’s taste.

If lingerie is not your thing, no worries. Choose from massage candles, massage oils, different scented perfumes made in France, games, toys in the bondage shop (think “Fifty Shades of Grey,” here), and much more.

The new boutique marks the 61st store opening by the PLBY Group-owned brand and the 11th store in the U.S.

Honey Birdette also has a location at the Short Hills Mall.

To check out the full treasure troves of goodies, visit here.

