Homesick for NJ? This candle can help, but I have better ideas

We’ve heard for years now that New Jersey is the most ‘moved away from’ state. It’s so expensive to live here that many people just want to get out.

If you have someone on your list this holiday season who did, this may be the perfect gift for them. A Homesick New Jersey candle has been created to give you a bit of a taste (or scent) of home.

I found this on Amazon, and I’m not here to “yuck” anyone’s “yum,” but these scents are a little…well… not totally Jersey.

The “scent notes” you’ll pick up on (there’s no way to say that without sounding snobby) when burning this is listed as candy apple, sea breeze, cranberry, vanilla, sugar, musk, and cotton.

Sure, sea breeze makes sense, considering how much we love our beaches, and cranberries are certainly associated with the Garden State. We could even grasp at straws and say candy apple reminds us of our county fairs.

That said, they’re losing me with sugar, vanilla, musk, and cotton. I’ve never been near a vanilla-scented candle and heard someone say, “Ahhh, it smells just like New Jersey!”

If you want to capture the true essence of our fine state, allow me to suggest the following tweaks.

So, while I respect the hustle of the cranberry candle, these more realistic New Jersey candles might just cure people of being homesick.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

