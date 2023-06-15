Home of NJ mob boss who inspired ‘The Sopranos’ is for sale

Want to own a mob home? Or would you constantly wonder who might be buried in the backyard or inside the walls?

For about $2 million you could live where a Genovese crime family boss used to. Ruggiero “Richie The Boot” Boiardo used to live at 4 Twilight Court in Livingston. He was the head of the New Jersey faction of the infamous crime family. He was also an inspiration for David Chase who dreamed up "The Sopranos." He survived a mob hit and a couple of years in state prison, and was eventually an untouchable made man.

The home is built like a fortress. (Gee I wonder why?) It sits in a very desirable neighborhood but set back from the road at the end of a long, winding driveway and is fairly secluded.

Richie the Boot bought the property in 1939. He used to enjoy gardening in what he called his ‘Godfather Garden’. He lived there until his death in 1984 at age 93.

The four-bedroom home features stone imported from Italy, a cast iron door, original statues and a stone fireplace which still displays Boiardo’s initials.

C'mon, take a look inside. But keep your mouth shut.

Remember what I said about looking like a fortress?

This entrance with those statues just gives me the creeps. I feel like I would know this was once a mob house even if I didn't know this was once a mob house.

And of course there'd be a huge fountain.

That fireplace I mentioned.

Okay, getting better, a little less...gangstery.

Gotta admit, this kitchen is charming.

Quaint dining room.

Gorgeous bedroom and by now I've forgotten about it's past.

Niiiiice.

I love angled ceilings like these.

Great decking. Maybe I have to rethink this whole thing!

