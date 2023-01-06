Holy Reese’s! NJ’s favorite candy is now an ice cream line

How did it take this long for it to happen? The perfect candy is now becoming a line of frozen ice cream treats.

In October Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was found to be New Jersey's favorite candy in a report by the global marketing firm Too Agency. Rounding out Jersey's top 5 were..,

2 Kit Kat

3 Milky Way

4 Twix

5 Snickers

But the king of the candy jungle…Reese's. And now the company has announced a line of Reese's frozen treats that was so obvious we can't figure out why it wasn't always here.

Look for the following in your store's ice cream section.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Sandwich

Reese's Reese's loading...

A peanut butter frozen dessert filling with a signature Reese’s peanut butter swirl between two chocolate wafers. I'm sold.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream

Reese's Reese's loading...

This features light peanut butter, light ice cream, chunks of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a Reese’s peanut butter swirl. Uh...what's this "light" business? Reese's, we didn't come here for light.

Reese’s Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert

Reese's Reese's loading...

A frozen dairy dessert chocolate base with chunks of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a Reese’s peanut butter swirl for the ultimate Reese’s-loaded treat.

Reese’s Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream

Reese's Reese's loading...

Vanilla light ice cream is loaded with Reese’s mini pieces candy and comes with a Reese’s peanut butter swirl.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar

Reese's Reese's loading...

This beauty is a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert blended with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and slathered in a milk chocolate coating with cake crumbs.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup

Reese's Reese's loading...

This is the frozen version of the iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup featuring a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert blended with Reese’s peanut butter swirl covered in a milk chocolatey coating. So no, it's not quite the same as when we put our favorite Reese's Peanut Butter Cup candy in the fridge to make it cold.

The company says you can find their new line of frozen Reese's treats in freezer sections nationwide starting this month.

