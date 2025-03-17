NJ police officers deliver baby in remarkable emergency response

🍼 Two NJ cops are credited for bringing new life into the world

🍼 They delivered a baby with only minutes to spare

🍼 Mom and baby are doing well

HOLMDEL — It’s a girl!

Was the luck of the Irish on the side of this brand new Monmouth County mother? Maybe. But one thing’s for sure, she certainly had the luck of the Holmdel Police Department, with no medical assistance available, and minutes to spare.

On Sunday, March 16, at approximately 6:10 a.m., officers responded to a home for a report of a woman in labor.

Officer Brendon Bernard was the first to arrive at the home within a minute of that call. Officer Rich Enzerillo arrived a few minutes later, according to the department’s Facebook post.

With no medical personnel around and the birth imminent, these officers, relying on their own training and instincts, sprang into action. Imminent is right. Together, they delivered a baby girl who made her entrance into the world, six minutes after that phone call—at 6:16 a.m.

Mom and baby were then taken to a local hospital by Holmdel First Aid. Both are said to be doing well, police said. We don’t, however, know the baby’s name, weight, height, or hair color (if any).

“This story is a beautiful reminder of the extraordinary lengths to which police officers will go to help their communities. In moments of crisis, they not only enforce the law, but also step up in ways that are truly life-changing. The safe delivery of the baby is a testament to their professionalism, courage, and deep compassion for those they serve. Great work, Ptl. Bernard and Ptl. Enzerillo,” the department said on Facebook.

Many people wrote comments on the social media site to praise these officers and the Holmdel Police Department, with one man saying these cops deserve their “stork pins.”

One woman wrote, “Congratulations! Will never forget when Holmdel PD assisted in the delivery of my daughter 11 years ago in my home."

Another said, “Well done. Thank you so much for your service and commitment to us!"

And a third compliment read, “Atta boy Brendon!!! Congratulations to mom and new baby girl!"

