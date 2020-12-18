HOLMDEL — The will be sledding at a Monmouth County park after all.

The sledding hills at Holmdel Park and Wolf Hill Recreation Area in Oceanport were declared off limits for sledding by the Monmouth County Park System over concerns about exceeding Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order limiting outdoor gatherings to just 25 people because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Park spokeswoman Karen Livingstone said the concern was over the wait in line to get up the hill, and people who linger at the bottom of the hill after riding.

"When this was brought to the attention of the Monmouth County Board Freeholders, we reversed the decision and are happy to report that the sledding hill will be open today at noon," freeholder director Tom Arnone said in a statement. "The sledding hill provides an opportunity to get physical exercise while enjoying the snow and we trust our residents to do so in a safe manner."

Wolf Hill's park will remain closed to sledding.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said there should be plenty of snow for sledding this weekend.

"It's going to be a while before it all melts and it's going to feel pretty wintry," Zarrow said. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday and lower 40s on Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Arnone and Livingstone did not yet return messages on Friday morning.

Sledding at Holmdel Park (Maribeth Gardner, Monmouth County Park System)

