Holmdel, NJ cops in tense, hours-long armed standoff

🚔 Domestic dispute leads to hours-long standoff with a Holmdel man and police

An investigation continues following an hours-long armed standoff that went deep into the night from Saturday evening into the wee hours of Sunday morning on Pine Valley Court in Holmdel.

It was around 6:58 pm on Saturday that Holmdel police arrived to the home of 46-year-old Brian Piscopo on a report of a domestic dispute. About an hour later, backup was requested.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said that's when the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force and Monmouth County Sheriff's Office investigators went to the scene after a neighbor went to the police station reporting what they witnessed.

The law enforcement teams on site began communication with Piscopo and police closed nearby roads and evacuated neighboring homes.

The communication went on until about 3 a.m. Sunday when Piscopo was arrested and taken to receive a medical evaluation before being held at the county jail, according to Santiago.

Santiago said that Piscopo is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child — the last of which is because there was a child in the home at the time of the standoff.

