Will you enjoy NJ’s most popular drink this holiday season?
The holiday season is upon us! Get ready for a month of social obligations, shopping, traffic, and endless Christmas music.
You could probably use a drink.
When you lift those cups of Christmas cheer, what are you filling them with?
Some steamy hot chocolate? Apple cider? A hot toddy?
We all have our favorites, but one drink in particular is the favorite of the Garden State, a new analysis says.
The site Coffeeness looked at Google Trends to determine the most popular festive drinks in each state for 2025.
Our neighbors in New York like to sip on an Amaretto sour (yum!). Pennsylvanians enjoy a French 75.
As for us?
The most popular festive drink in New Jersey is an espresso martini
As my sister likes to say, “it’s espresso martini o’clock” for New Jerseyans when happy hour rolls around. The drink combines our love of coffee with cocktail culture.
How to make an espresso martini
The best part about our cocktail of choice is how simple it is to make yourself.
Ingredients needed:
☕ 2 ounces of vodka
☕ 1 ounce of coffee liqueur
☕ 1 ounce of cooled espresso
☕ 3 coffee beans
Directions:
⚫ Mix the liquids in a cocktail shaker with plenty of ice and shake.
⚫ Pour your cocktail in your most festive holiday-themed glass and garnish with the beans.
⚫ Enjoy responsibly!
If you’re not into coffee flavored drinks but still want to be a little festive, my friend, Chris, makes a <em>great</em> martini.
Here’s her recipe:
Cheers!
<i>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kyliem00re/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>.</i>
