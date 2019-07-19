Hoboken package thief caught on camera

A woman pushing a stroller in Hoboken was caught on video nonchalantly walking up on someone else’s porch and stealing a package.

The unidentified woman took the parcel and placed it on top of the stroller and went on her merry way. Did I mention she had another child with her? There is a little girl with a scooter accompanying the thief, peering through the wrought iron fence as the woman nabs the package. While this probably happens a lot, the fact that the woman is so brazen and the fact that it was caught on video make it notable.

Watch the video above and see if you recognize the woman.

