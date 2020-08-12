Hoboken janitor charged with beating, molesting 5-year-old

HOBOKEN — A public-housing janitor has been charged with physically abusing and molesting a 5-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said the child had bruises and injuries on his face, an ear, buttocks, lower and upper back and genitals.

Ivan Sanchez, 30, was charged with second-degree child endangerment and second-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors said Sanchez cared for the boy but did not provide details about their relationship.

Police were alerted on Monday to the suspected abuse by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanence.

Sanchez was arrested Tuesday at the Hoboken Housing Authority's Harrison Street office. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.