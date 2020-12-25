Ho, ho, no! See how damaging Christmas winds were in your area

The winds may not have been powerful enough to knock Santa off his sleigh but the rain storm that erupted on Christmas eve was strong enough to knock out power to tens of thousands of homes in New Jersey.

The storm also caused isolated messes, such as toppling power lines onto Route 1, which had to be closed in South Brunswick for several hours.

While many homes got their power back by Christmas morning, utilities are reporting that some customers may not get restored until Sunday afternoon.

Despite the holiday, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric said its crews remain working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible.

Here's a look at the power outage situation around the state as well as the top wind speeds reported overnight to the National Weather Service.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.