Ho Ho Hope you’re excited for the Asbury Park Santa Run, back for it’s 9th year

The only way to make a weekend in Asbury Park better is being there for a good cause, so get ready to dash through the (lack of) snow at Asbury Park’s Santa Run this December!

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to Lunch Break to help support their mission to provide food, clothing, and fellowship to those in need around the holidays.

🎶 It’s the most “runderful” time of the year 🎶

All participants of the 5K run/walk will receive their own Santa suit as well as chip-timed results as they make their way through the closed course on the streets of Asbury Park.

In addition to that, runners will also have access to after parties all over town.

According to the run’s site:

The after party will take place at The Stone Pony featuring Brian Kirk & the Jirks. The after party is 21+ and subject to capacity limits set by the venue. Other after parties will take place at Asbury Lanes, Wonder Bar, and more local venues.

The run will start near the Stony Pony (913 Ocean Ave N., Asbury Park) on December 7 at 10 a.m.

Suit and bib pick up will be the day before on Friday, Dec. 6 between 4 to 7 p.m., location is yet to be announced.

By the way, the event is expected to sell out quickly so make sure to register as soon as possible.

You can sign up for the Santa Run here.

