H&M, Uniqlo, Saks, Hollister and more hiring at American Dream mall
Looking for a job?
Companies that plan to open shops at the American Dream mega mall at the Meadowlands are having a job fair this week.
The hiring event will be 2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 13 at Bergen Community College, 400 Paramus Road, Paramus.
Job positions include managers and assistant mangers, visual merchandisers, sales associates, stock associates and cashiers.
Mall tenants participating in the event:
- Aland
- Big Snow
- Century 21 Stores
- H&M
- Hollister Co.
- It’Sugar
- Primark
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Scotch & Soda
- Sephora
- Torrid
- Uniqlo
The mall's anticipated opening date is Oct. 25.
Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.