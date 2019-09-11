H&M, Uniqlo, Saks, Hollister and more hiring at American Dream mall

A rendering of the American Dream complex in the Meadowlands.

Looking for a job?

Companies that plan to open shops at the American Dream mega mall at the Meadowlands are having a job fair this week.

The hiring event will be 2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 13 at Bergen Community College, 400 Paramus Road, Paramus.

Job positions include managers and assistant mangers, visual merchandisers, sales associates, stock associates and cashiers.

Mall tenants participating in the event:

  • Aland
  • Big Snow
  • Century 21 Stores
  • H&M
  • Hollister Co.
  • It’Sugar
  • Primark
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • Scotch & Soda
  • Sephora
  • Torrid
  • Uniqlo

The mall's anticipated opening date is Oct. 25.

