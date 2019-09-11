Looking for a job?

Companies that plan to open shops at the American Dream mega mall at the Meadowlands are having a job fair this week.

The hiring event will be 2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 13 at Bergen Community College, 400 Paramus Road, Paramus.

Job positions include managers and assistant mangers, visual merchandisers, sales associates, stock associates and cashiers.

Mall tenants participating in the event:

Aland

Big Snow

Century 21 Stores

H&M

Hollister Co.

It’Sugar

Primark

Saks Fifth Avenue

Scotch & Soda

Sephora

Torrid

Uniqlo

The mall's anticipated opening date is Oct. 25.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.