Hit-run driver who hurt 2-year-old didn’t have license, cops say

NEWARK — Police have arrested a man they say was driving on a suspended and expired license when he ran over a 2-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Romane Errol Sr., 26, of Newark, struck the girl with his 2008 Chevrolet pick-up truck at 18th and Brookdale avenues about 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver fled the scene.

Prosecutors said police found the pick-up truck "a short distance away" from the scene.

Errol was identified as the driver and was charged with causing serious bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Police did not explain the circumstances of Errol's arrest.

Earlier in the day, police had identified the girl as a 3-year-old.

The girl remained in critical condition at University Hospital in Newark for treatment of rib fractures, double collapsed lung and lung lacerations.

The girl's father, Jameson Itoro, identified his daughter as Eno Itoro to NBC New York , which reported that the family was getting ready for church when Eno ran outside and crossed the street.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5