Very young girl hospitalized in hit-and-run, Newark cops say

NEWARK — A very young girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning, according to police.

Newark police said the child was struck at 9:50 a.m. at Brookdale and 18th and was conscious as she was taken to University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News the girl was hit by a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup carrying tires with a black bumper and white letters on the windshield. Police told RLS that the truck was found near the crash scene.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which is leading the investigation, did not return immediately a message.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

NBC New York reported that the father of the victim identified her as two-year-old Eno Itoro.

The incident was at least the second hit-and-run in North Jersey on Sunday . A fight outside the Cheeques gentlemen's club in Linden around 3 a.m. led to one person being hit by a vehicle.

