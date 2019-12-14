SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 49-year-old man on a bicycle Friday night.

The victim was identified as township resident Ronald VonThun. Published reports say he was a member of the family that owns VonThun's Farms, an attraction in Monmouth Junction and Washington Township in Warren County.

Prosecutors say VonThun was cycling on Route 522 about 10:06 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle between Georges Road and Kingston Lane, less than a mile from the family farm.

The driver then fled.

The road has shoulders but no street lights.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call investigators at 732-329-4646 or 732-745-4328.

