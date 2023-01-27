Hit magic show is coming to South Jersey

Magicians Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy aim to mystify and delight the audience at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center’s main stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Stockton University Stockton University loading...

“The World’s Most Unique 2-Person Circus Show!” is a fast-paced, high-energy show for all ages, showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction, all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy.

Simply put, this is the most unique two-person circus show you will ever see.

Featured in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie, “The Greatest Showman,” the Great DuBois have amassed an impressive list of credits, including appearances in the Tony Award-winning show “Pippin” on Broadway, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” Britney Spears’ World Circus Tour and the movie “Burlesque” to highlight just a few.

Stockton University Stockton University loading...

The duo of Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy has five generations of circus performing between them and have wowed crowds at countless shows at theaters, universities, cruise ships, fairs and festivals all over the world.

Stockton University Stockton University loading...

For more information or to purchase tickets visit stockton.edu/pac. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.