UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 93-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a mail truck on Monday afternoon, according to township police.

Eva Naidanovich, of Union, remained in intensive care at University Hospital on Tuesday, Union Township Police Deputy Chief Scott Breslow confirmed to NJ 101.5.

Police had responded to a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 255 Tucker Avenue.

The U.S. Postal Service vehicle driven by 37-year-old Newark resident Yusef Yusufav was backing up in the lot when it struck Naidanovich, who was a pedestrian.

Any witnesses to the crash were asked to contact the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at 908-851-5070.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.

Every Marvel Disney+ Show, Ranked From Worst to Best A year and a half into Marvel Studios’ dive into television, here are all their shows so far.

Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back Sometimes you've just got to move on.