USPS mail truck hits 93-year-old Union woman (Google Maps, USPS)

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 93-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a mail truck on Monday afternoon, according to township police.

Eva Naidanovich, of Union, remained in intensive care at University Hospital on Tuesday, Union Township Police Deputy Chief Scott Breslow confirmed to NJ 101.5.

Police had responded to a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 255 Tucker Avenue.

Also read: 2 senior pedestrians struck, killed within a week in East Brunswick

The U.S. Postal Service vehicle driven by 37-year-old Newark resident Yusef Yusufav was backing up in the lot when it struck Naidanovich, who was a pedestrian.

Any witnesses to the crash were asked to contact the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at 908-851-5070.

