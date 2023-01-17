2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ

A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick.

Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.

Fatal crash a week earlier

A week earlier, Samette Martin, 82, was killed when she was struck at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane around 8:25 p.m.

Police did not disclose if the vehicles that struck Song and Martin remained at the scene, or if anyone had been charged.

Police asked anyone with information about either crash to call 732-390-6969.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

