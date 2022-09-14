Hit-and-run driver kills horse, injures teen in Gloucester County, NJ

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle in a Tuesday night hit-and-run that killed a horse and injured a teen rider.

A 14-year-old Sicklerville girl and a 21-year-old man from Camden were each riding a horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road around 7:30 p.m.

A vehicle believed to be an older model, light-colored pickup truck, also traveling west on Monroeville Road, struck the horse and the girl then fled the scene. The truck continued west on Monroeville Road toward Buck Road.

The man and the other horse were not struck or injured.

The young girl suffered some injuries and was taken to Cooper University Hospital but is listed in stable condition.

Unfortunately, the horse she was riding, which was boarded at a Salem County farm, died at the scene and was turned over to its owner.

Anyone with information regarding the accused vehicle or driver is urged to contact Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com.

