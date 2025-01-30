Get your tickets: Popular NJ wine train event sells out fast

🍷 A popular Hunterdon County wine train event returns this year

🍷 Hop a train in Flemington and enjoy a winery in Ringoes

🍷 Tickets usually sell out fast

All aboard the wine train, folks!

Old York Cellars and Black and Western River Railroad are bringing back a popular attraction in 2025.

The Hunterdon Wine Express is back with 16 dates, starting Saturday, April 26.

Passengers begin their 3 ½ hour journey at the Black River and Western Railroad Station in Flemington, where they board the historic train for the 25-minute trip to the Ringoes station.

Along the journey, the wine ambassador from Old York Cellars shares a brief history of the winery and the wines in New Jersey. Guests arriving in Ringoes will be shuttled by coach to the vineyard.

Black River and Western Railroad (Facebook) Black River and Western Railroad (Facebook) loading...

At the winery, guests will enjoy a guided wine, charcuterie, cheese, and chocolate pairing experience with the winery’s award-winning wines, followed by lunch, prepared by Old York Cellars’ in-house chef, Jose Diaz.

People will be able to explore the vineyard, drink wine, and listen to the music provided before the return train trip to Flemington.

Old York Cellars Winery (Facebook) Old York Cellars Winery (Facebook) loading...

“The Hunterdon Wine Express has become an integral component of agritourism in Hunterdon County,” said David Wolin, owner of Old York Cellars.

This event is so popular that it has sold out since its first maiden trip in the fall of 2022.

Old York Cellars and Black and Western River Railroad were awarded the 2023 Tourism Initiative of the Year Award by the Hunterdon County Economic Development and Tourism Summit and the 2024 Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Award.

Tickets for the Hunterdon Wine Express go on sale Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. The event costs $99 per person.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom