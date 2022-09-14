BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it.

The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.

Historic farmhouse and Christmas tree farm for sale in Branchburg (Photo Credit: Zillow) Historic farmhouse and Christmas tree farm for sale in Branchburg (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

Still Meadow Farm, Circa 1730 is described as a magical site, nestled next to preserved land with distant vistas, according to the real-estate website.

The property has served as a cattle farm and a sheep farm. Currently, it is a Christmas tree farm, with over 2,500 trees ready for the 2022 season.

This restored historic farmhouse has 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It has the original pine floors, plus a livestock barn, and a fully renovated two-bedroom carriage house that dates back to the 1940s on this working farmland.

An in-law suite is also attached to the main home for relatives to reside when they come to share this slice of paradise, according to Movoto.com.

There is plenty of entertaining space spilling out to an enclosed screened porch, a brick patio with a heated jacuzzi, gardens, and a stream.

“Hosting guests will be a pleasure on the sun-soaked patio with a lovely outlook over the property. All of this is enveloped by tall mature trees and established gardens with expanses of lush lawns and plenty of room to kickstart your next agricultural adventure,” Movoto.com said.

The main floor of this historical masterpiece offers a formal living room with a period, walk-in fireplace, a formal dining room with a romantic fireplace, a formal parlor with a receiving room, a library, a newly renovated kitchen with a butler pantry, a breakfast room and a guest suite with a separate entrance.

The upper floor features a large master bedroom with a dressing area, and full bath, five other guest rooms, one with a full suite and sitting room, and two newer full-size bathrooms.

A wide staircase leads to a full-floored walk-up attic.

The basement has a brick floor and an original walk-in fireplace.

No entry to the property is allowed without a confirmed appointment with the listing realtor.

