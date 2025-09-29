If you live near, or at least have visited, Princeton, you’ve likely heard of the historic Nassau Inn. It actually pre-dates our country, having opened in 1756.

Flash forward nearly 200 years later, the Yankee Doodle Tap Room opened within the iconic hotel, and now in 2025 it’s getting recognized for being the legend that it is.

The bar, Princeton’s oldest tavern, just made Historic Hotels of America’s list of the 2025 Top 25 Most Historic Bars, Taverns and Speakeasies.

The publication looked across the country for venues that highlight the ways in which history can be experienced through food, drinks, entertainment, and good company.

Yankee Doodle Taproom in Nassau Inn came in at number one.

In the tavern, rough-hewn wood beams and solid oak furniture set the scene, with many tables still bearing the carved initials of past patrons — among them, none other than Albert Einstein.

The Tap Room honors our nation’s past with a 13-foot mural of Yankee Doodle painted by Norman Rockwell in 1937.

Princeton’s history is also represented with a wall of portraits of memorable Princeton University alumni.

With its distinctive American gastropub menu, regular live entertainment, and welcoming ambiance, the Yankee Doodle Tap Room remains a cherished piece of both Princeton's cultural fabric and American history.

Step into New Jersey’s past while making memories of your own at the Yankee Doodle Tap Room.

Find them at 10 Palmer Sq E in Princeton, NJ. They’re open daily between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. (with extended hours at the bar).

Check out their menu and events on their website.

