Hillside, NJ man is fatally shot near private school
HILLSIDE — A man was found injured in front of his home near Trinity Temple Academy early Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors.
Damon Hughes, 32, was found outside the house on Clark Street in Hillside with serious injuries around 1 a.m., according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo.
He was taken to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead.
RLS Metro Breaking News said detectives found shell casings near the school three blocks away on Maple Avenue
A silver Range Rover was seen speeding away from the shooting scene, police told RLS.
Ruotolo asked anyone with information about the incident to call her officer at 908-451-1873, Hillside police at 973-558-3335 or online at uctip.org.
