Hillsborough, NJ man is fatally shot in his own home by police officer

HILLSBOROUGH — The shooting death of a man inside his own home by police is being investigated by the state Attorney General's Office.

Police officers responded to a 911 call on Tuesday around 4 p.m., arriving at a home on Piedmont Path.

During the encounter one officer fired his gun, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Piedmont Path is a quiet, residential street that connects Fox Chase Run with Fairfield Lane within the township.

The routine review of the officer-involved shooting was announced on Wednesday.

No other details, including the man's age or name, or what the reported emergency had been to dispatchers, were released publicly.

