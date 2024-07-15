🔴 A Hillsborough man suffers severe burns

🔴 Police and first responders from several towns responded

🔴It is illegal to make fireworks in New Jersey

HILLSBOROUGH — A Somerset County man suffered second-degree burns when chemicals he was mixing for a homemade firework exploded early Saturday morning.

Hillsborough police and first responders from several neighboring towns responded to a residence on Three Bridges Road at approximately 4 a.m.

They said the man, who has not been identified, mixed chemicals together while assembling homemade fireworks, which led to the explosion.

Despite suffering second-degree burns to his arm, the man refused medical attention and remained in stable condition. The residence was deemed habitable by responding officers.

While some fireworks are now legal in New Jersey, it is still illegal to make them yourself.

The incident remains under investigation.

