Highland Park, NJ police save would-be jumper on Route 1 bridge

This week our #BlueFriday honoree is Highland Park Police Officer Sean Garley.

We've spent a lot of time recently addressing the mental health crisis in New Jersey and across the country. So many people ignore the call for help for people who are struggling and considering taking their own life.

One person was clearly struggling and potentially on the verge of a life-ending action when a local police officer stepped up to save a life.

Officer Garley was on his way home from work when he saw a car parked on the shoulder at the Morris Goodkind Bridge on Route 1 in Edison.

Morris Goodkind Bridge Morris Goodkind Bridge loading...

After noticing a clearly distraught person pacing and leaning over the rail, he acted. In a few minutes, he was able to calm the person down and get them to sit on the curb.

The assist this week goes to Highland Park Detective Sean McGraw who was off duty and noticed the scene and pulled over to help.

Because of Officer Garley's situational awareness, training, and quick thinking and action, another person will be returned to their family and hopefully get the long-term help they need.

It's time to fight back against irresponsible government bureaucrats portraying cops as a threat to public safety. These morally bankrupt politicians praise criminals and disparage cops and are given a pass by the corporate media.

It's time for all of us to stand up for the men and women in Blue. Our future depends on it. Remember, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.