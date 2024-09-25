Officiating mistake gives NJ HS football team a win

🏈 Freehold Township got an erroneous third attempt at a field goal

🏈 The NJSIAA apologized for the bad call

🏈 Red Bank's athletic director said mistakes are part of the game

Mistakes happen.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) is acknowledging an officiating error gave the Freehold Township High School football team an opportunity to win their Sept. 20 game against Red Bank Regional High School.

During their first attempt, the Freehold Township Patriots gained five yards when the Red Bank Bucs was called for offsides, according to NJ.com coverage of the game. On the second attempt, the Bucs blocked and returned it for a touchdown. Both teams filled the field and the referees called offsetting penalties and ordered the down be replayed.

The error gave the Patriots a mistaken third attempt at a field goal. The kick was good and the Patriots got a 24-22 win.

"Unfortunately, there was an error by game officials in the enforcement of a penalty. We understand the frustration caused by this situation and join with the officials in offering our sincere apologies. While those of us involved in scholastic athletics consistently strive to minimize human error, sports at every level are inevitably impacted by human judgment," said Mike Cherenson, NJSIAA spokesman, in a statement.

The NJSIAA did not explain the error.

Red Bank Athletic Director Mike Stoia told the Asbury Park Press he was upset at first but accepted the decision although he is not happy at the outcome. Stolia credited the NJSIAA for responding quickly to his email and understanding his concerns.

ALSO READ: Manville man recovers after explosion sent shrapnel into his gut

Basketball court after Camden/Manasquan game at Central Regional 3/5/24 Basketball court after Camden/Manasquan game at Central Regional 3/5/24 (Clark Law Firm) loading...

Earlier officiating mistake

The NJSIAA came under criticism in March when referees disallowed a buzzer beater shot by the Manasquan boys basketball team in a playoff game with Camden.

With 0.6 seconds left in the game at Central Regional High School in Bayville, Manasquan’s Griffin Linstra fired the shot that appeared to give the Warriors an upset win. The shot was disqualified and Camden got the win.

NJSIAA rules do not allow the use of audio or video to challenge a decision. Manasquan turned to the court to get a reversal but failed. Camden went on to defeat Newark School for the Arts to win the championship.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These 11 NJ schools are Blue Ribbon winners this year The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 11 schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo