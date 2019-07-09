High pressure means beautiful summer weather for NJ

You just have to appreciate the full 180-degree turn Monday's weather took. A dismal, soggy morning transitioned to a sunny, comfortable afternoon. And we'll continue to reap the benefits of high pressure over the next 2+ days.

Tuesday's forecast: A beautiful summer day! Sunny skies, dry weather, and very warm temperatures. Looks like a great beach day to me!

We are starting out Tuesday morning with some patches of fog (mainly north and west) with temps in the lower to mid 60s. High temperatures will reach the near-normal mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. The Jersey Shore will be kept cooler, thanks to the sea breeze, in the upper 70s or so.

Tuesday night looks good too, with a few clouds and mild temperatures. We'll bottom out in the upper 60s. Not quite warm enough to call it sticky, not quite cool enough to be truly comfortable.

Wednesday will almost be a repeat weather day. We'll see partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Again, no weather problems are anticipated.

Some changes are ahead for Thursday. Although the day will start with sunshine, increasing clouds will take over by the afternoon. High temperatures will therefore slide back a little bit, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. I sense you'll feel a bit more humidity in the air, and it might get pretty breezy too.

More importantly, our cold front will drive through a round of thunderstorms late-day Thursday. The timing of these storms is still up-in-the-air — the GFS model puts storms over New Jersey in the afternoon, while the NAM and Euro favor an evening and overnight event. In any case, it's a pretty good bet that we'll have to contend with some heavy rain and gusty winds.

I'm happy to report that the burst of stormy, unsettled weather will be brief. We'll flip back to sunshine on Friday, with a stiff breeze out of the northwest. I don't think it's going to be a cooling wind though, as high temperatures once again surge into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A nice summer day, especially if you like it hot!

The early preview of the weekend shows dry, but hot weather. I could see NJ making a run for 90 for both Saturday and Sunday. The only rain chance on the horizon looks to be from a shortwave late Sunday into early Monday — but that storm system may fizzle out before even reaching the Garden State.

I am loving this mainly quiet, seasonable weather forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and warmth!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.