Swimming ban after bacteria found at Ocean County, NJ lake

MANCHESTER — Troubling levels of bacteria were found more than once this week at Harry Wright Lake.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) was found at the site. Anything beyond 320 colonies per 100 milliliters of water is deemed unacceptable for swimmers, according to the Ocean County Health Department’s website.

Tuesday’s results revealed 370 colony-forming units for its upper beach, while Wednesday at the same location saw 380 colony-forming units. The lake’s lower beach is not a concern.

As a result, the upper beach was closed, Health Department Public Information Officer Brian Lippai said Thursday.

The water will be tested again Friday. The beach will have to pass another test before it can reopen to swimmers.

Adding more concern: The Environmental Protection Agency classifies E. coli as an “indicator organism” that can point to the potential for other viruses and bacteria.

Collecting water samples throughout the county spans Memorial Day to Labor Day, Lippai said. The township lake is one of about 60 sites in the department’s recurring testing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom