NJ woman injured: Machinery falling from truck crushes her car

HIGH BRIDGE — A 47-year-old Warren County woman is lucky to be alive after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer and landed on top of her SUV, according to authorities and reported by NJ.com.

High Bridge fire officials, police, and emergency units were dispatched to Bridge Street for a multi-vehicle accident with heavy entrapment around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews realized this was going to be an extensive rescue operation so the Hunterdon County Technical Task Force was called in to assist.

Paramedics were able to stabilize the victim while Superior Towing assisted with stabilizing the drilling machine that was on top of the car, according to the High Bridge Fire Department’s Facebook page.

High Bridge accident (Photo Credit: High Bridge Fire Department Facebook)

Emergency responders spent 75 minutes working to remove the woman from the mangled vehicle.

She was then flown to an area hospital for treatment.

The dump truck driver was apparently making a right turn from West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck overturned, and the machinery slid off, crashing into the SUV, High Bridge police told the publication.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

