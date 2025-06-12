Pack your stapler (preferably inside a Jell-O mold), because “The Office” is getting the reunion treatment — and no, Michael Scott will not be on hand to make it awkward and unbearable.

August 2–3, the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, is hosting an event that fans of “The Office” will 100% love.

“The Reunion” will feature a cast of characters we want to hear from and see again.

John Krasinski, Brian Baumgartner, Rainn Wilson ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

The list includes Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Angela Kinsey (Angela), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Kate Flannery (Meredith), Creed Bratton (Creed, obviously), and more. Hmm, seems like they’re having a lot of the cast but not Steve Carell.

Sure, Steve Carell was great. (Not a big Michael Scott fan, but will never deny Carell’s acting skills)

Brian Baumgartner Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

He brought us “That’s what she said,” endless awkward silences, the painfully failed hosting efforts of the Dundee awards, and the agonizing Scott’s Tots episode.

I still need a Xanax when I think about how cringe it was.

But let’s be honest — once he left, didn’t things get a little better? Dwight rose to power, and Robert California existed for reasons we still don’t fully understand.

The rest of the cast got to shine a bit more without Michael’s chaos. If this is a hot take, I apologize; I’m just speaking my truth.

LA Premiere of "Mid-Century Modern" Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

This reunion isn’t about the boss — it’s about the real heroes of Dunder Mifflin: the people who somehow kept their jobs through boredom, fake diseases, fires, office romances, and a bat loose in the ceiling.

‘The Office’ convention runs until 9 p.m. Aug. 2 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. General admission starts at $44.95 and goes up from there. Doors open at 10 a.m. for VIP ticket holders and 11 a.m. for general admission on both days.

AP AP loading...

The Meadowlands Expo Center is at 355 Plaza Dr in Secaucus, NJ.

6 Fascinating Facts About When The Office Filmed In Niagara Falls Here are some fun things to learn about the time The Office filmed scenes from Jim and Pam's wedding right here in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/YouTube/Canva

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Did you know the camp from Friday the 13th, Part 1 is in NJ, and you can now tour it? Get ready, Camp Blood, we're coming for you. An incredible experience of one of the greatest horror movies ever made right here in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.