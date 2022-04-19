Hey NJ Taco Bell fans, a discontinued item is coming back

I've called it "The Hell of Discontinued Products."

We've all been there. All kinds of companies tease us with taking away a product we grew to love. Fast food restaurants are particularly adept at this. McDonald's teases you constantly with the McRib. It's the woman (or man) who's no good for you but every time they blow back into town and make that midnight bootie call you find yourself answering.

Well, Taco Bell has certainly teased us as well. Remember when they got rid of Fiesta Potatoes? That really pissed off my teenage daughter.

Fiesta fries (TacoBell.com) Fiesta Potatoes (TacoBell.com) loading...

Remember when they axed the Quesarito? A low blow.

Quesarito (TacoBell.com) Quesarito (TacoBell.com) loading...

Both of those items were brought back.

As will soon be another Taco Bell favorite.

It's been announced that the Mexican Pizza, which never tasted like pizza at all but more like a slightly spicy burrito masquerading as a personal pizza, is coming back soon.

It was late in 2020 (as if the pandemic hadn't already been bad enough) when Taco Bell had announced it was streamlining its menu and getting rid of the Mexican Pizza, which had been around for as long as I could remember. It was one of my go-to items. So I could relate to my daughter's Fiesta Potatoes trauma.

It's coming back! It relaunches on May 19. Was it the Change.org petition that garnered more than 200,000 signatures demanding the return of their Mexican Pizza? Was it something else?

In a statement Taco Bell CEO Mark King said, "Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

Yeah, that's great Mr. King, but was this maybe the plan all along? Were you McRibbing us? We'll never know. But how about not messing with people's comfort food during a pandemic?

While the official relaunch is May 19, Taco Bell wants their customers to know that loyalty members will be able to order the Mexican Pizza two days earlier using the Taco Bell app.

Feeling used yet? Yeah. But this is a bootie call we're all going to answer.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

