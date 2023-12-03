Hey NJ: Even though it’s common, you want to avoid this sickness

It’s that time of year right now when it seems like everyone is getting sick.

I know some people at work were feeling under the weather and some of my friends were too. But I don’t think any of them had the flu.

Well, I was the unlucky one who ended up getting the flu. And trust me, you want to avoid it at all costs.

My family kept reminding me to get my flu shot and I continuously put it off thinking I was too busy. When I leave work I usually will go to the gym afterwards, and then once I’m done there my natural instinct is to just want to get straight home.

It’s a weird obsession I feel a lot of our society has. We’re always just trying to get home. Why don’t we stop to smell the roses along the way enough?

Well, needless to say, I never did end up getting my flu shot. I put it off and put it off until it was too late and I got the flu. And I know the flu shot doesn’t protect you from the flu, but it might’ve made my case less severe.

I had a fever, chills, hot spells, awful body aches, a sore throat, sinus congestion and constant headaches. These symptoms were out in full force for a solid three days. It really seemed like torture.

And yet all of this could have potentially been avoided if I had just stopped dying to get home and instead taken the time to get my flu shot.

Let me tell you, when I was bedridden with the flu, I was dying just to get out of the house.

