Hey, NJ dog lovers: These are the longest living breeds

I won’t go too far into this because it’s not my story to tell. Suffice to say a Facebook friend of mine, a veteran I respect very much, lost his service dog a few days ago. Having a pet die is rough enough. I can’t begin to imagine the even deeper connection of a service animal and having to say goodbye.

To say his heart is broken doesn’t begin to tell the story. He’s been writing about him a lot. And very deep, introspective stuff.

Even mere pets are hard to see pass away. Because they’re not just mere pets. A dog doesn’t care if you are rich or poor, handsome or ugly, smart or dumb. If you care for them, their loyal love is limitless.

Group of dogs playing in the park Lunja loading...

I remember having to put down a pet dog over 25 years ago and how connected to him I felt as I held him on the table and tried to comfort him as his life slipped away. Our eyes connected just before he went, and I swear to God it was like I was in his head for a moment. Then, of course, I sobbed like a baby.

It’s inevitable when you take on responsibility for a pet that you’ll outlive it. (Unless it’s an African grey.) Still, when I came across this information about dog breeds that live the longest, I felt compelled to share it. It might not play into the breed you pick whatsoever. But still, it might be nice to know if the pooch you love will be with you longer than others.

After all, while people let you down, I’ve never heard of a dog falling out of love with you.

These are the dog breeds that tend to have the longest lifespans. See if your furry friend made the list.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.