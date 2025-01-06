Hey, New Jersey: Please stop rushing to the stores before it snows

Before today's snow event, our meteorologist Dan Zarrow called for a minimal amount of snow in Central Jersey and almost none in North Jersey. As usual, his forecast was spot on.

I live in South Jersey, where he accurately predicted 2 to 4 inches of snow. Aside from the morning commute, when most of the snow would be coming down, this should not present much of an issue.

Road crews were out brining the roads on Sunday, and plow crews were ready to hit the streets for the early morning hours of Monday. In the worst-case scenario, you would be able to travel about in your car relatively safely by mid-afternoon Monday.

This kind of planning and decision doesn't take the Army Corps of Engineers to figure out. So why do so many people rush out to the supermarket on Sunday to clear the shelves of milk, bread, meat and butter? F I I K! You can figure that one out. So let's turn to the experts.

Psychologist Dr. Suvrat Bhargave explained it this way:

“You might actually be buying more for your emotional needs. Anxiety by definition is an irrational fear,” said Bhargave. “In terms of why we do it, one of it is good old FOMO (fear of missing out). This idea that somehow, I'm going to miss out on what other people have. We all want to do right by ourselves, we want to do right by our families. And when you see kind of a mob mentality of buying, it makes you think, ‘What do they know that I don't know?'"

So next time we have an impending snowstorm coming....ah, never mind, you all will do the same thing again! Happy sledding!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

