Hey, New Jersey: Pennsylvania might have us beat in tomato pie game

My daughter works at a major hospital in Philadelphia. Recently one of her co-workers ordered a tomato pie for a fellow employee who was leaving. He's a big pizza fan and prides himself in making his own.

So, they ordered him a tomato pie WITH HIS PICTURE ON IT! How do they do that? With parmesan cheese!

The place is called Conshohocken Italian Bakery in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, just outside Philly.

We searched high and low for a pizza place or bakery that does this in New Jersey and came up empty.

We've all seen birthday cakes with pictures on them for years, but a tomato pie with a logo or picture is a major breakthrough.

It's uncertain if they have a patent on this process, but only in America can you get your picture on a pizza.

They must use a special imaging/screening/spraying process and really finely grated and dry parmesan cheese in the process.

Sheer genius.

I can only imagine the hand gestures you would get from a pizza maker or bakery in Italy if you asked for or even suggested such a thing.

So, we are hoping that some pizzeria or bakery somewhere in New Jersey offers such a masterpiece.

If you know of one, please let us know. If not, New Jersey is one step behind our neighbors to the west in Pennsylvania in the pizza/tomato pie game.

This cannot stand. If George Washington knew he could get a tomato pie with the American flag on it in Pa., he would have never crossed the Delaware into New Jersey.

