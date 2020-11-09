I never could understand the idea of posting political signs on your lawn. Do you really think there is some undecided voter who doesn't make up his ow her mind until they drive past your house and see who you are going for?

Perhaps they look up at your sign while bagging their dog's poop and realize "Biden-Harris? Why didn't I think of that?" It's all so clear, especially of you believe the candidates are full of what you're putting in the bag.

Once upon a time in Roosevelt they were voting whether to keep the firehouse or build a new one. There were actually people with signs on their lawn that said "Vote no on the firehouse."

Heaven forbid their house catches fire and the firefighters show up and see the sign, "Vote No" then say, "I'm sorry, we have to go back and get the water. Wait right here."

But here we are, almost a week after the election and people still have their lawn signs up for both "Trump-Pence" and "Harris-Biden." Oh, I meant "Biden-Harris." Where would I possibly get an idea that Harris would be the president ... he said sarcastically.

So what's the protocol if any for keeping political lawns signs up after the election? Regardless of whether the result is challenged, we're not voting anymore.

When I was growing up, we kept our Christmas decorations up until Jan. 6, which was "Little Christmas," although my parents would go way beyond that.

So I put it out there: When is it time to take down your political signs? Do we do it now, or just wait and blend them in with the holiday stuff? Asking for a friend.

Here's what my friends on social media had to say:

