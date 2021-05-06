Hey Jersey, it’s time to get those plants in the ground

The rule of thumb for planting young plants, flowers or most veggies, is to do so on Mother's Day, which is this Sunday, May 9. My late father, who was always a little more cautious, taught me you'll be safe if you go with May 15th.

The spring seasons have been pretty mild here in the last 10 years or so and I try to get a jump on the season. Around late April I'll check out the 15 day temperature forecast and if there's nothing under 40 degrees, I go for it. This year it seems pretty safe in my part of Jersey, so I'm about halfway through putting in both the flowers and vegetable plants. Your local garden center usually has some great advice and of course, there's always the interwebs!

Dennis is getting a head start on his garden

Planting a garden is therapeutic and rewarding. I've been doing it since being used as a forced laborer for my dad when I was about twelve years old. I've been hooked on it ever since!

