Hess’s new toy truck is a boat

Hess released a new plush toy that isn’t one of the brand’s famous trucks, but a tugboat.

The 2023 Plush Tugboat is safe for all ages with features that include soft and durable green fabric with colorful accents, squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two iconic sing-along songs, an auto shutoff night-light, silent mode, and an easy-grab engine stack. The 2023 commemorative license plate and accompanying personalizable keepsake Tugboat Captain's License tag follows the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition.

The My Plush Hess Truck is offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, and is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, which has been going on for 60 years. Even though all the Hess stations are now Speedways, they still keep producing the popular Hess toy trucks. Speedway stations used to sell the trucks but that ended when 7-Eleven bought out Speedway.

The new plush tugboat is priced at $ 34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer batteries included.

Hess released its first plush toy in 2020, the "My First Hess Truck" Fire Truck. Since then, they have released a cement mixer and a train.

1964 saw the first Hess Toy Truck; it was a tanker that retailed for $1.39; according to Mental Floss, it is now worth over $1,800. The “Red Velvet” truck of 1967 is even more prized, with a mint condition model (with original packaging) available at RaysHessToyTrucks listed for over $5,000.

Hess Toy Trucks are not just toys, they are a nostalgic and collectible piece of American history that collectors eagerly await every holiday season (with releases like the plush line coming out outside the holidays).

