‘Heroic’ Middletown man carries disabled neighbor from house fire

MIDDLETOWN — A township man is being credited by first responders for quick and selfless action in helping a disabled neighbor escape a house fire.

The Middletown Fire Department responded to a call Wednesday just before 8 a.m. of smoke coming from a home at 160 Morningside Ave.

Richard Borucki, 74, was inside the home asleep, according to Middletown Fire Department Chief Steven Schweizer.

Borucki recently had returned from a year-long stay in the hospital amid several health issues, he told fire officials, and there were no functioning smoke alarms inside.

A next-door-neighbor, Robert Clancy, said to firefighters that he was putting recycling at the curb Wednesday morning when he saw heavy smoke coming from Borucki’s house.

Clancy said he knew his neighbor had just returned home from a hospital stay, so he enter Borucki's house through the front door and dragged the 74-year-old disabled man to safety through a side door, according to Schweizer.

The chief said Clancy then went back into the smoke filled house to save Borucki's walker.

Within minutes of arrival, firefighters located the flames, behind the closed door of a bedroom and the main body of fire was declared knocked at 8:12 a.m., Schweizer said.

Twenty firefighters responded to the scene from three Middletown fire companies — East Keansburg, Port Monmouth and Belford Engine.

The Middletown Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.

"Robert Clancy demonstrated a heroic act of kindness under extreme conditions that lead to a successful and positive ending," Schweizer said in a written release.

He added he will forward the recognition of Clancy to Middletown's mayor and Township Council.

The home suffered fire damage to several rooms and smoke damage throughout, according to Schweizer.

There were no reported injuries among responding fire crews.

