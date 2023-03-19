Herman’s Hermits and Others Headline Free Charity Concert at PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

If you’re a fan of the music of the ‘60s, you have a great opportunity to see two groups that helped contribute to what some would say is the best decade of music.

Peter Noone brings his popular group Herman’s Hermits to the PNC Banks Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ June 8th at 7:30 p.m. Herman’s Hermits had a string of hits including Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, I’m Henry the VIII I Am, Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat and I’m Into Something Good to name a few.

Peter and his Herman’s Hermits are joined by Tommy Roe who had charted hits with Dizzy, Sheila and the song Everybody. Also performing will be The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

You can attend and enjoy this free concert which takes place on Thursday, June 8 at The PNC Arts Center in Holmdel. The free concert is sponsored by the Garden State Arts Foundation. All they request is in return for your free admission is that you consider a donation to the Foundation, which continues to put on many shows and events. You are not obligated to give. The Garden State Arts Foundation also has a free Senior Concert Series at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, the dates of those shows are:

May 9, 1:30 p.m: Bobby Wilson’s tribute to his father, Jackie and the sounds of Motown; Tommy C’s tribute to Bobby Rydell; The Chiclettes. May 17, 1:30 p.m.: The Lettermen; comedian John Pizzi May 23, 1:30 p.m.: “The Sounds of the ’50s & ’60s” with Kid Kyle; The Skyliners; and The Brooklyn Bridge.

For tickets, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the number of tickets desired (the limit is 10) to: Garden State Arts Foundation, P.O. Box 5013, Woodbridge, N.J. 07095-5013

Make sure you designate what show you want to attend and how many tickets you desire (limit 10).

This is a great way to continue to enjoy some of the best music ever made bringing back great memories of younger days. I salute the Garden State Arts Center for helping keep the music alive and making it possible for all to attend with free tickets. Take advantage of this opportunity and I hope you enjoy the shows.

