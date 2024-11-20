Here’s why this K-8 school was voted number one in NJ

For many, moving to New Jersey is an easy decision because of the quality of our schools and our school districts. It’s known that we have some of the best, if not the best, schools in the country.

And now that U.S. News & World Report is out with its new lists of the best public elementary schools in each state, I decided to take a look at what is considered the number one school of the top 15 in the state.

The report used to compile this list used publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. News based its rankings on students' proficiency in math and language arts, as well as student background and achievement in core subjects.

The analysis also applied student-teacher ratios when a tie-breaker was necessary.

As reported on nj1015.com, the number one elementary school in the state is School No. 28 in Paterson. I had to see what makes it so special. And now I see why it got the accolades that it did.

According to their website, you’ll feel the difference of this school the second you step foot into the hallways.

The classrooms have a completely different vibe than that of traditional school classrooms.

Kids are standing, sitting, moving around—and somehow, all of them are completely dialed into what they’re learning. It’s impressive to see how much engagement is happening in such a dynamic way.

There’s also a strong Special Needs Program that’s tailored for students with cognitive or language challenges, and then there’s the Gifted & Talented Program, which is a whole other level.

Kids from across Paterson in grades 2-8 come here for accelerated, compacted learning and a lot of extra opportunities, like during-the-day clubs.

What stands out is the support from families and the wider community. It feels like everyone is invested in making sure these kids succeed.

There’s a sense of pride here, and it’s easy to see why their motto is “We Are All In, And Together We Can Soar.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

